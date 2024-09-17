Veterinary nurse Dale Mullan from Whitehead is running the Lisbon marathon to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT)

A Co Antrim woman is set to embark on an inspiring challenge to raise vital funds for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

As part of her personal mission to complete 30 goals before her 30th birthday in December, Dale Mullan from Whitehead will be running the Lisbon Marathon on October 6, 2024, with the goal of making a significant contribution to NICLT, a charity close to her heart.

Wineflair, where Dale’s mother-in-law, Lynda Mullan, serves as both retail operations manager and a dedicated member of NICLT’s board, will be backing Dale’s fundraising efforts across all of its 58 stores.

The family-run business has been a long-standing supporter of the NI Children to Lapland Trust, and this campaign is set to raise even more awareness and funds for the charity’s mission of providing magical experiences for children with life-limiting or terminal illnesses.

Dale, a veterinary nurse at Clare Vet Group in Ballyclare, said: “I chose NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust because I’m in awe of the work they do for local children and their families.

“They work tirelessly throughout the year to organise incredible events like the annual Lapland and Disney trips, which creates unforgettable memories for children facing some of the toughest challenges. Running the Lisbon marathon is a huge personal challenge for me, but knowing that it will help bring joy to these children makes every mile worth it.”

To prepare for the Lisbon Marathon, Dale sought the help of local running coach Nick Weston, who developed a personalised training plan to help her balance effective training with a full-time job, all while keeping the process enjoyable.

NICLT is renowned for organising life-changing trips for terminally ill children, including their highly anticipated annual journey to Lapland, where children and their families, alongside healthcare professionals, meet Santa and experience the magic of the Arctic Circle.

The charity also offers an annual trip to Disneyland Paris, providing a warm-weather option for children who are unable to travel to colder climates.

Wineflair’s 58 stores across Northern Ireland will be actively supporting Dale’s fundraising campaign, encouraging customers to donate and get involved in making a difference. Lynda Mullan said: “We’re incredibly proud of Dale and excited to support her in this journey. NICLT’s work is truly remarkable, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to help them create lasting memories for families in Northern Ireland.”

NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust relies entirely on community support and corporate partnerships to fund their events, as they receive no government or Lottery funding. Dale’s fundraising efforts, supported by Wineflair and the local community, will directly contribute to providing magical experiences for more children in need.

NICLT Chairman, Colin Barkley, expressed his gratitude, saying: "We are deeply committed to providing extraordinary children and their families, who face some of life’s toughest challenges, the opportunity to create unforgettable memories. It's thanks to the generosity and determination of people like Dale and the ongoing support of businesses like Wineflair that we’re able to continue our mission. We’re incredibly grateful to Dale for choosing to fundraise for us and wish her every success with her training – we have no doubt she’ll do brilliantly in Portugal!"

For more information on how to support Dale’s marathon challenge or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/dale-mccormack-1710279389081