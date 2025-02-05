Gina Lonergan and her mum, Margaret

A young Co Down woman diagnosed with cancer in December 2023 is encouraging others to try and stay positive during their diagnosis and treatment.

​Gina Lonergan, 23, a software engineer from Downpatrick, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, an

uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

“Think of the future, it’s not going to be the same forever, there is light at the end of the tunnel, ” said Gina, who paid tribute to the support she and her family received from the Ulster Hospital’s Macmillan Unit team and their partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Lives vs Cancer, both charities for young people with cancer.

Gina Lonergan, mum Margaret, Teenage Cancer Trust’s Young Lives vs Cancer Social Worker Silé O’Loughlin and Adolescent and Young Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist Lisa Callender

Following her diagnosis, Gina explained how she and her family were contacted by Adolescent and Young Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist Lisa Callender at the Ulster Hospital.

“We met Lisa and Young Lives vs Cancer Social Worker Silé O’Loughlin and had an informal discussion about what would happen over the next months, my diagnosis and the treatment that I would receiving.”

Gina added: “I started ABVD Chemo and then had to go on an escalated treatment called ‘BEACOPP’ which was a combination of chemotherapy drugs. Throughout the whole time, Lisa and Silé were so good and supportive as well as my family and friends.

"I was in hospital quite a bit so it was nice to have the support of all those people. I finished treatment in July of last year and at the start of this month I was told I was officially in remission and my scans were clear.”

Gina described how news that she is in remission has created ‘peace of mind’.

“I graduated in December and can move on and do things this year. I think you have to have the right mindset and the support I received really helped.”

Ulster Hospital’s Adolescent and Young Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist Lisa Callender explained how she and her team work with between 11 to 16 young patients each year. From April 2023 through to March 2024, Lisa met with 22 patients – their highest number to date.

“My role is funded by Teenage Cancer Trust and I have a very close working relationship with our social work team who form a vital part of this service and they are employed and funded by Young Lives vs Cancer charity,” said Lisa.

“When a young person is diagnosed with cancer, and by that we mean anyone aged from 16 to the eve of their 25th birthday, they are referred to me. On the new encompass system we have an online referral form that can be completed by the referring doctor.

“This can be a diagnosis of any cancer, whether it requires surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Once a young person is referred to me, I then contact the social work team and we will meet with that young person and their family, usually at their home. We aim to be at their clinic appointments too.”

Lisa added: “Teenage Cancer Trust is such an important charity for young people who have a cancer diagnosis. They offer support to young people by sharing the experiences of other young people, age appropriate information and peer support events.

“One such event is in London next month, it’s the ‘The Ultimate Backstage Experience’ at the Royal Albert Hall. I and a youth support worker from Cancer Fund For Children are supporting two young people to go to the event. These kind of events help the young people know that they are not alone as they have a shared experience.

“When young people come up to the Chemotherapy Unit or to the wards, they are surrounded by older people and what Teenage Cancer Trust aims to do, is to make sure that no young person faces cancer alone by ensuring that there is a specialist team there to support them .”

Teenage Cancer Trust’s Young Lives vs Cancer Social Worker Silé O’Loughlin described meeting and working with Gina and her family as an absolute “honour.”

“Gina is an amazing young woman with an amazing support system and it’s been an absolute honour to walk alongside Gina and her family this past year.

“My case load is to work with AYA’s, (Adolescents and Young Adults) with a cancer diagnosis. The medical teams take care of the young person’s treatment plan on their cancer journey, and Young Lives are here to help with social, emotional, financial and psychological supports.

“I work collaboratively with Lisa at the Ulster Hospital and we often do a home visit together and keep in regular contact throughout that young person’s treatment.”