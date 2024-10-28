Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An archeological dig in Londonderry involving hundreds of school children and volunteers has been hailed a great success - having made many fascinating discoveries from centuries gone by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excavation took place over two weeks in September just outside the historic 17th century city walls, at Nailor’s Row, between Double Bastion and Royal Bastion.

The aim was to assess the archaeological potential in this part of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than one hundred adult volunteers and nearly two hundred school children from local schools participated in the dig under the supervision of archaeologists at the Centre for Community Archaeology (CCA) at Queen’s University Belfast.

An aerial shot of the 'Derry Walls Dig' in progress over two weeks in September.

The excavation uncovered interesting social history and material culture relating to life in this important Irish urban settlement over the last few centuries, finding masonry remains and road surfaces dating back to the late-18th century.

Artefacts retrieved include much post-medieval pottery (especially earthenware), coins, clay tobacco pipes, metal work and personal effects such as buttons, styli, marbles and a holy medal.

Although the excavation finished before reaching the ditch that once surrounded the 17th century city walls, artefacts from the period- 17th century English pottery from North Devon and Staffordshire and a lead musket ball- suggest that there is much archeological potential preserved safely under the ground for future archaeologists to investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dig was conceived by The Friends of the Derry Walls and executed by the Community Archaeological Programme N.Ireland at Queen's University, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Cobbled paths and the remains of a house found at Nailor’s Row cobbles in Londonderry.

Niall McCaughan, Chair of The Friends of the Derry Walls, said they were "delighted" with the success of the dig, which he said added much to the wider story of their historic city.

"When my late colleague and friend Mark Lusby first suggested the dig, never in our wildest dreams did we expect the interest that has been received locally, nationally and internationally,” he said. “Mark had been very excited about it and it was a bittersweet moment that we recently lost him as the dig was about to start, but this dig is very much part of Mark’s huge legacy.

"The dig really captured the interest particularly of the local population, and the dig team said to me that they were delighted with the interest shown by the local public to the dig; they stated that they always receive a huge welcome when they come to Northwest. We were fortunate to have a great turnout of local schools who took part in the dig as well as members of the public. In fact we were inundated and could not have facilitated all those who wanted to take part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that there had been “many exciting finds” and that he is “delighted” that the dig's site director - Ruairí Ó Baoill from the CCA - will come back next Spring as part as part of their 2025 Programme To give a talk on his findings, once everything has been catalogued and reports written up.