News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Economist and former Trimble advisor Graham Gudgin scoops CBE gong

Economist Graham Gudgin has been accorded a CBE – one of only 106 people to get one on the New Year list for 2023.

By Adam Kula
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Graham Gudgin
Graham Gudgin

The award is a step above OBE and MBE, with 219 people getting the former on the list, and 431 getting the latter.

Dr Gudgin is Honorary Research Associate at the Centre For Business Research (CBR) at Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge.

Hide Ad

Among many other accomplishments, he founded a forecasting consultancy in Northern Ireland, and was special advisor to the NI First Minister from 1998 to 2002.

He said last night: “I feel it’s a great honour and I’m delighted to receive it. It’s very nice to think something was achieved to help Northern Ireland; I certainly hope so.”

Most Popular

See Ruth Dudley Edwards on Dr Gudgin on Tuesday