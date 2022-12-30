Economist and former Trimble advisor Graham Gudgin scoops CBE gong
Economist Graham Gudgin has been accorded a CBE – one of only 106 people to get one on the New Year list for 2023.
The award is a step above OBE and MBE, with 219 people getting the former on the list, and 431 getting the latter.
Dr Gudgin is Honorary Research Associate at the Centre For Business Research (CBR) at Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge.
Among many other accomplishments, he founded a forecasting consultancy in Northern Ireland, and was special advisor to the NI First Minister from 1998 to 2002.
He said last night: “I feel it’s a great honour and I’m delighted to receive it. It’s very nice to think something was achieved to help Northern Ireland; I certainly hope so.”
