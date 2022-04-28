The Friends Goodwill Music Festival returns to the historic Larne Market Yard on Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May 2022 with acts such as Hothouse Flowers and Eddi Reader taking to the stage. It follows on from a successful virtual event held in 2021.
The festival was launched to commemorate the anniversary of the voyage of the ship Friends Goodwill. Its significant voyage is believed to be the first emigrant ship to sail from Ulster to America in the 18th century.
The festival’s musical theme reflects this journey and covers many genres including Americana, Ulster-Scots, Irish, Scots and Bluegrass.
The Main Street in Larne will be buzzing with a variety of musical performances lined up for the three-day event, with each act carefully selected to provide a variety of contemporary folk music.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I want to encourage everyone to come along and join us in celebrating the legacy of this ship’s voyage. The event, now in its fifth year, has been organised with a packed programme of live music, dancing, children’s activities, chocolate workshop, street theatre, food demonstrations and even guided walks. The main street activities will run from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday and from 2pm-8pm on Sunday in the Market Yard.