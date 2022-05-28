NI Centenary Parade: Football fans made it into an NI anthem – now WATCH as Union Flag-clad songstress belts out ‘Sweet Caroline’ to the crowds

A young lady, clad in a dress reminiscent of Geri Halliwell (though rather more modest) leads the crowd in a rendition of Sweet Caroline.
The 1969 Neil Diamond song (apparently written about JFK’s young daughter Caroline) has become synonymous in Ulster with the NI football squad, thanks to fans’ adoption of it as a de facto anthem of sorts.
If anyone knows the identity of the lady in question, please add it into the comments.
All together now:
Hands...
Touching hands...
Reaching out...
Touching me, touching you...
More from this reporter:
Click here: NI Centenary Parade: Mile-by-mile layout of the route for bandsmen and brethren with landmarks for out-of-towners
Click here: NI Centenary Parade: Hotels ‘bunged’ as Orange marchers and musicians flock to Belfast – of 110 hotels just eight have rooms
Click here: 25,000 unionists set for Stormont on Saturday for Northern Irish centenary – but no Union Flag allowed over building
Click here: Sinn Fein celebrates as Tory government unveils Irish language act for Northern Ireland saying it ‘ends the blockade of rights’
Click here: Language act: Anti-terror expert questions how an Irish language criminal court is supposed to work