NI Centenary Parade: Football fans made it into an NI anthem – now WATCH as Union Flag-clad songstress belts out ‘Sweet Caroline’ to the crowds

Amid the entertainment at Stormont this afternoon as the vast Orange centenary parade moves off, perhaps this one stands out.

By Adam Kula
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 6:44 pm

A young lady, clad in a dress reminiscent of Geri Halliwell (though rather more modest) leads the crowd in a rendition of Sweet Caroline.

The 1969 Neil Diamond song (apparently written about JFK’s young daughter Caroline) has become synonymous in Ulster with the NI football squad, thanks to fans’ adoption of it as a de facto anthem of sorts.

If anyone knows the identity of the lady in question, please add it into the comments.

'Sweet Caroline... good times never seemed so good...'

All together now:

Hands...

Touching hands...

Reaching out...

Touching me, touching you...

