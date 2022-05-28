NI centenary parade: Here they come... WATCH as head of parade hits City Hall

For many of the marchers in today’s loyalist extravaganza, their journey is now at an end.

By Adam Kula
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th May 2022, 5:16 pm

Bands and brethren have arrived at their final destination.

Check out this video charting their progress as they move through cheering crowds in east Belfast towards the epicentre.

More from this reporter:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Click here: Sinn Fein celebrates as Tory government unveils Irish language act for Northern Ireland saying it ‘ends the blockade of rights’

Click here: Language act: Anti-terror expert questions how an Irish language criminal court is supposed to work

Click here: Sinn Fein election agent was an IRA spy with a post-Good Friday Agreement conviction for targeting politicians

Sinn FeinCity HallBelfastIRANorthern Ireland