No major pipe championships to happen in Northern Ireland 2025 - move comes after biggest UK event shifts to Scotland and will clash with Twelfth celebrations

Many Northern Irish pipe bands have ties to the Orange Order.

No major pipe band championships will be held in Northern Ireland next year – the first time in an age that has been the case.

The news comes after the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) decided to pull its UK-wide contest out of the province, putting it instead in an indoor events centre next to Edinburgh Airport – on July 12.

The new date and location are set to divide the band scene over the coming months, with many predicting arguments between band members over whether they should stay for their traditional cultural celebrations or leave for the biggest contest of the year.

And the move leaves Ulster facing a season without any major championship events.

Said Alistair Patterson, chairman of the RSPBA’s Northern Ireland branch: “There are still one or two events to be scheduled, but I’m not holding out much hope.

"It’ll be the first time in a long time that we haven’t had any major championships here, many years in fact, though we’re still trying to hold our normal season [of local events].”

The decision to reschedule the UK championships blindsided the band community, with many feeling July 12 is the worst possible date to pick considering the deep ties between pipers and the Orange Order.

Mr Patterson revealed that local branch directors objected to the move, but were overruled by a majority vote at the RSPBA’s Scottish headquarters.

He believes that the needs of Northern Irish bands essentially didn’t factor into the decision.

"When you’re running a major event, the main difficulties are availability and affordability,” he said.

"In this case, new sponsors and promoters have come on board, and my understanding is that July 12 was the only available date at the venue.

"And the simple truth is that in Scotland, the Twelfth just doesn’t have the same importance that it would have here.”

Meanwhile a senior figure within the pipe scene, David Scott, predicted that the new date would cause conflict.

"I can think of several bands, competition-level bands who make a big impact, in which some members are in the Orange Order and very dedicated to the Twelfth, while others are there because they’re high-level musicians who want to compete,” he said.

"You can just imagine how those discussions are going to go, and each side is going to have some very valid points and strong views about what to do.”

He adds that July 12 is one of the most important days in the year for pipe bands, as it allows them to meet and perform in public outside of the stressful, white-hot intensity of a competition arena.

"People forget, but the Twelfth isn’t all about marches and processions,” he said. “It’s also vitally important for the development of a band.

"That’s especially true for younger, less experienced members. They may not be ready for competition yet, but the Twelfth gives them experience they need as well as guidance from older members. It’s how you build the next generation.”