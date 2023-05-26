Sinn Fein's Deirdre Hargey declares that 'ransom politics does not work' as she slams DUP for boycotting Stormont

She made the comments in an interview with the BBC about the DUP’s ongoing boycott of Stormont in protest at the Protocol / Windsor Framework.

She told The View: "The DUP need to come back into the Executive.

"The Protocol deal has been done. It has now been signed within legislation.

"Rights, in terms of the constituational question, are already protected in legislation as well, under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement…

"I don't feel ransom politics works. I think the DUP need to come back into the Executive."

In response, Emma Little-Pengelly said that statement was “somewhat audacious by Sinn Fein”.

"Michelle O'Neill as health minister walked out and boycotted for three years,” she said.

Emma Little-Pengelly, next to Deirdre Hargey on BBC1's The View

"Conor Murphy as finance minister walked out and boycotted for theree years.

"So I'm sorry – I'm not going to take a lecture in that regard from Sinn Fein.”

At this stage, the DUP boycott of Stormont has been going on for 478 days.

The earlier Sinn Fein boycott lasted 1,098 days.

Also commenting was Jonny Harvey (@jonnyharvey11, 1,000 followers) who wrote on Twitter: “There’s a revelation. According to Deirdre Hargey, apparently Sinn Fein doesn’t believe in ransom politics, and to be quite honest, I don’t even know where to start with that one.”

And Jamie Bryson (@JamieBrysonCPNI, 42,600) said: “That’s funny, ransom politics worked ok for Sinn Fein when they boycotted Stormont for three years over a hobby language.”

