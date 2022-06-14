Tickets now on sale for ‘once in a lifetime’ reunion of classic 1982 Northern Ireland squad 40 years after World Cup triumph over Spain – but sadly without Billy Bingham

The get-together of the 1982 squad will be held on Saturday June 25, the 40th anniversary of the night Northern Ireland clinched victory against the mighty Spain in the World Cup.

Sadly, the reunion has been announced mere days after the death of Billy Bingham, who had managed the squad during that World Cup campaign.

It will take place in the Europa Hotel, and is being dubbed the “Spirit of 82” reunion, and proceeds will go to Dementia NI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Bingham's team are welcomed home by citizens of Belfast as they travelled in an open decked bus through Belfast City centre to City Hall. Pacemaker Press, 15/11/82

Gerry Armstrong, who scored that iconic winning goal over Spain in Valencia (speaking in the video attached to this story), is organising it.

In a statement to the press today, he said it was “a once in a lifetime reunion of the team of ‘82, and a chance for fans to celebrate with them”.

He added: “The Spirt of 82 is going to be a momentous evening and a chance for most of the team mates to get together, reminisce that historic win, share memories and celebrate with fans over dinner.

“For one night only I will be reunited with the following team-mates: Martin O’Neill, Pat Jennings, Jimmy Nichol, David McCreary, John McClelland, Mal

APRIL 1986, BILLY BINGHAM

Donaghy, Billy Hamilton, Jim Cleary, George Dunlop, Felix Healey, John O’Neill, Johnny Jameson and Sammy Nelson.

“It’s going to be pretty emotional having us all together again.”

He added that “we will also toast the late, great Billy Bingham and raise money for Dementia NI in his honour”.

The tickets are £140 each, plus about an £11 booking fee.

There are around 300 available.

The evening itself will be compered by Stephen Watson of the BBC, who will introduce some of the players as they give their recollection of that night.

There will also be an auction, with signed Northern Ireland shirts, and a guitar donated by Snow Patrol.

The ticket gets you a three course meal, plus wine.

SmartPayNI is delighted to be the event’s key sponsor.

The event is sponsored by portable card machine company SmartPayNI, a family-run business.

Tickets are available here: www.ticketsource.co.uk/spirit-of-82