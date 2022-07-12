Twelfth of July: WATCH aerial drone video of Orange marchers taken from above the Lisburn Road in south Belfast as the city’s first full Twelfth in three years snakes its way towards Barnett’s Demesne

The massed ranks of Orangemen and women, plus loyalist bands and juniors, were making their way to the demonstration field – Barnett’s Demesne.
Check out plenty of other Twelfth coverage from the News Letter at the links below, and on our homepage here.
More from this reporter:
Click here –
Twelfth of July – IN PICTURES AND ON VIDEO – Amazing footage as Eleventh Night bonfires go up in smoke amid jubilant scenes on loyalist estates right across Northern Ireland
Click here – VIDEO: What’s the best thing about the Twelfth... and the worst? Belfast parade supporters have their say
Click here – No pyre higher than Craigyhill bonfire: Towering Larne structure succeeds in beating Guinness world record