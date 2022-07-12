Twelfth of July: WATCH aerial drone video of Orange marchers taken from above the Lisburn Road in south Belfast as the city’s first full Twelfth in three years snakes its way towards Barnett’s Demesne

Check out this roving drone footage of the Belfast Twelfth demonstration making its way southward from the city centre today.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 7:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 7:25 pm
The march passing by Belfast City Hospital
The massed ranks of Orangemen and women, plus loyalist bands and juniors, were making their way to the demonstration field – Barnett’s Demesne.

