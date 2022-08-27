Unionist support for Irish music festival
A TUV attempt to snub a bid for an Irish trad music festival has been stopped by fellow unionists.
In Ards and North Down Council this week, TUV Councillor Stephen Cooper tried to stop a letter of support to Belfast City Council and Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann who are making a bid to host the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.
He cited the controversy over the West Belfast Féile An Phobail earlier this month – in which audience members chanted republican slogans during a Wolfe Tones concert – as a reason for not supporting the bid.
Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, a cross-community non-profit organisation promoting and fostering Irish traditional music, song and dance, had asked the local authority to give added weight to the bid, with a view to events being held in Newtownards and Bangor.
However, Councillor Cooper told the council meeting: “In light of the recent disgraceful scenes in west Belfast, I don’t want to give any opportunity for a repeat of the glorification of terrorism.
“On a more pragmatic level, this is more about Belfast City. We don’t really get any benefit from it, and the language around it is on an all-island basis, which as a unionist I find objectionable.”
He was supported on his proposal by three Independent Unionist elected representatives, and one DUP councillor. But DUP Alderman Stephen McIlveen said: “Certainly neither Ards CCE nor the Fleadh have had issues of controversy about them. We tread a dangerous line if we are talking about the West Belfast festival and the shameful activities there, and then tar all events with that particular brush.
UUP Councillor Philip Smith said: “The only time it took place in Northern Ireland was in 2013 in Londonderry, and I remember at the time Lambegs and flute bands participated. So there is a lot of potential there for inclusion. I have been to the concerts of Ards CCE before, and I know the excellent work they do.”