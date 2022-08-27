Unionist support for Irish music festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Ards and North Down Council this week, TUV Councillor Stephen Cooper tried to stop a letter of support to Belfast City Council and Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann who are making a bid to host the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

He cited the controversy over the West Belfast Féile An Phobail earlier this month – in which audience members chanted republican slogans during a Wolfe Tones concert – as a reason for not supporting the bid.

Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, a cross-community non-profit organisation promoting and fostering Irish traditional music, song and dance, had asked the local authority to give added weight to the bid, with a view to events being held in Newtownards and Bangor.

TUV Councillor Stephen Cooper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Councillor Cooper told the council meeting: “In light of the recent disgraceful scenes in west Belfast, I don’t want to give any opportunity for a repeat of the glorification of terrorism.

“On a more pragmatic level, this is more about Belfast City. We don’t really get any benefit from it, and the language around it is on an all-island basis, which as a unionist I find objectionable.”

He was supported on his proposal by three Independent Unionist elected representatives, and one DUP councillor. But DUP Alderman Stephen McIlveen said: “Certainly neither Ards CCE nor the Fleadh have had issues of controversy about them. We tread a dangerous line if we are talking about the West Belfast festival and the shameful activities there, and then tar all events with that particular brush.