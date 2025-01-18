First step in nuclear power station project for Ulster (1955)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first step in a programme to give Northern Ireland an atomic energy power station in “several years’ time” had got underway during this week in 1955 when the government invited applications from engineers for the post in the Ministry of Commerce in connection with developments in the use of nuclear energy in the generation of electricity.

An official of the Ministry of Commerce told a News-letter reporter that it was the ministry's intention to “build an atomic energy power station as soon as was practicable”.

What that meant in terms of years was “anyone's guess,” he said, and how soon a start would be made en building a station depended on “the progress of events”.

The News Letter reported: “Nowhere in the world is there an atomic energy power station in operation, but the British Atomic Energy Authority is building an experimental station at Calder Hall, in Cumberland, for the generation of electricity. This is expected to be in operation in 1956. “With the experience thus gained at its disposal, it is the intention of the British Electricity Authority to build its own atomic energy power stations for generating electricity for ordinary use

“Appropriately the same pattern of progress will be followed in Northern Ireland. When an engineer has been appointed to fill the post now advertised, he will be sent to one of the courses of instruction in Britain run by the Atomic Energy Authority, which last up to two years.

“The engineer will then return to Northern Ireland to help in the design and construction of an electric power station to operate on nuclear energy, and to take charge of its operation when complete.”

Candidates for the post, noted the News Letter, had to hold an honours degree in engineering or physics, and be in corporate membership of the Institutions of Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Engineers. It was emphasised that the Ministry of Commerce were looking for someone “man pre-eminent in his field”. The salary offered was £1,000 a year on appointment, and £1,200 a year on completion of training, rising to a maximum £1,500.

The development of atomic energy for industrial power was a matter that had been discussed several times by the Northern Ireland cabinet, and the decision to make the appointment had been taken after the cabinet had consulted with its scientific advisers, including the Council for Scientific Research and Development.

The News Letter commented: “Atomic power stations for Northern Ireland have been urged several times in Parliament during the past four years by Mr Brian Faulkner, MP. The last time the Minister of Commerce dealt with the subject was on May 6, 1954, when he presented the estimates for his department. On that occasion Lord Glentoran said it was much too early to forecast when it would be possible to consider the construction of generating stations of the atomic type in Northern Ireland.”

At that time Lord Glentoran had also said that the application of atomic energy to industrial, uses, particularly the generation of electricity, was a matter of special interest to Northern Ireland, and one which the Council of Scientific Research and Development, and the Director of Scientific Development, had been “keeping in touch with as far as possible”.

Mr Faulkner told a News Letter reporter in January 1955 that when he had raised the matter at Stormont the past and present Ministers of Commerce had not “seemed to think much of the idea of an atomic power station for Northern Ireland”.

He added: “This advertisement is the first indication given to the public by the government that it intended building such a station.”

Commenting on the salary attached to the post, Mr Faulkner said he presumed that the Ministry wanted a first class man, “yet they are offering only £1,000 a year at the outset, with a maximum of £1,500”.

He added: “A first class man could easily get much more than that in industry, and will not be attracted by it.”

In an editorial published on the same day as the news of the Ministry of Commerce seeking to appoint an engineer to design and construct a nuclear station in Northern Ireland the News Letter stated: “It is a sign of the times that the Northern Ireland government is to appoint an engineer who will be concerned with developments in the use of nuclear energy for the generation of electricity.

“Rapid progress has been made in Great Britain towards the application of atomic energy for peaceful purposes through the work done in the Springfields, Windscale and Capenhurst factories, working under the headquarters organisation at Risley, in Lancashire.

“The experimental power station at Calder Hall, in Cumberland is another step, and it is hoped that if will be making a contribution to the British electricity grid by 1956. If it does, it will mark the culmination of ten years of remarkable progress in this scientific and industrial work, which,was first begun in 1946.

“Things are on the move, and the Ulster government does well to look ahead and to be prepared.

“It is by no means certain that an atomic power station will be the full answer to all our power problems; it has yet to be seen whether it will produce power at a cheaper rate than a coal-fired station.

“At all events, the Ministry of Commerce intends not to be left behind and the public will welcome the news of the proposed appointment.”

It added: “Some doubts must arise, however, over the amount of salary offered. Will a man “pre-eminent in his field” - especially in this highly specialised field - be available at a salary of £1,200 a year, rising to £1,500?