Sheep stealers at large (June 1826)

The report continued: “A few nights ago, a calf was stolen from a poor man, who has a large family, in the neighbourhood of the Knock, in the County of Down.

“On the night the 27 inst some persons, supposed to belong to a gang of depredators, opened the door of a cow-house belonging to Mr Woodside, a gardener to A Crawford, of Bloomfield, Esq, and having left there two sheep, proceeded, as is conjectured, to collect more booty.

“Before their return Mr Woodside had risen from bed, entered the cow-house door, and perceived the sheep, and when the men came back he refused to permit them to be removed under the idea that they were stolen goods.”