Doubling turnover drives Shield into the expansion and new jobs

Northern Ireland accident management company, Shield Accident Management has recorded a doubling of its turnover in the last 12 months and has now expanded its operation with a new office in The Moy.

The admin facility sees the innovative repurposing of a former derelict listed building and will create five new jobs by the end of the year.

The offices will create a regional hub for the Northern Ireland owned company with space to grow the local team even further.

Director of Shield Accident Management, Monica Hughes with some of the Shield team including Fiona Anderson, Stephen McCann, Joanne McCusker, Kiera Rooney and David Tate

Monica Hughes, director of Shield, said: “Our new offices take up two floors of an existing building that we have completely refurbished inside and out. The listed building lay derelict in The Moy for many years before we took it over and breathed new life into it. This regeneration is great for the area and crucially it gives Shield the room we need for future expansion.

“To use motoring parlance, we certainly are in the fast lane of expansion right now and are going from strength to strength, it’s a real milestone in our development plans.