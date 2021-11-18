Northern Ireland has lots of Christmas light switch on events happening in the next few weeks.

Making up for cancellations last year due to the pandemic, events across the province will be bringing the festivities back into the centre of our cities, towns and villages.

To help you plan your night, we've put together a list of all the Christmas light switch on events in Northern Ireland this year.

Christmas lights switch On Belfast

This year there will be no lights switch on event in Belfast, but the city will be getting into the festive spirit with the festive lights coming on at Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Instead of a switch on, there will two evenings of events on the Belfast Christmas Market opening weekend, from Saturday, November 20 to Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Based on the theme, ‘Once Upon a Time’, you can enjoy street performances, light projections, animations, music and dancing to get you in the holiday spirit.

Christmas lights switch on events Ards and North Down

There are lots of Christmas light switch on events happening across Ards and North Down.

Bangor is hosting a market and angel themed lantern parade and Newtownards also will be hosting a festive market.

Christmas lights switch on events:

Bangor: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 9am-9pm with the Switch on starting at 6pm

Newtownards: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 10am-6pm with the switch on at 5pm

Holywood: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Donaghadee: Friday, December 3, 2021

Comber: Find out more here.

Portaferry: Friday, November 26, 2021 - 6.30pm

Cloughey: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 - 7pm

Ballywalter: Thursday, December 2, 2021 - 7pm

Portavogie: Friday, December 3, 2021 - 7.30pm

Ballygowan: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 4.20pm

Conlig: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 3.30pm-5.30pm

Millisle: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 6.30pm

Ballyhalbert: Monday, December 6, 2021 (Time TBC)

Kircubbin: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - 7pm

Greyabbey: Friday, December 10, 2021 - 7pm

Carrowdore: Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 5pm-8pm

Killinchy: Monday, December 13, 2021 - 6.30pm

You can find out more on the Ards and North Down council website here.

Christmas lights switch on events Causeway, Coast and Glens

Festivities in the Causeway Coast and Glens will see a colourful festive Santa parade arrive for the Christmas light switch on.

Saint Nick himself will be making nine stops along the way to illuminate towns and cities and bring some holiday cheer.

Ballymoney: Thursday, November 18, 2021 - 6:45pm

Limavady: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 4pm

Ballycastle: Thursday, November 25, 2021 - 6:30pm

Coleraine: Friday, November 26, 2021 - 6:30pm

Portstewart: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 4pm

Dungiven: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 4pm

Garvagh: Monday, November 29, 2021 - 6:30pm

Portrush: Friday, December 3, 2021 - 6:30pm

Kilrea: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 4pm

You can find out more about the route here.

Christmas lights switch on events Lisburn and Castlereagh

Lisburn and Castlereagh will be having a virtual Christmas light switch on event this year that can be watched online.

On Friday, November 19, the Mayor will be turning the lights on along with Gyasi Sheppy of CBeebies.

There are some in-person events, with the Lisburn Light Festival making its return from Friday, November 19 to Thursday, December 23.

Christmas lights switch on events Antrim and Newtownabbey

There are lots of events happening throughout Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Taking on a superhero theme, Christmas light switch on events will feature carols, music and entertainment.

There is also the option to watch the switch on virtually from home through the Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook and YouTube channels and council website.

Christmas lights switch on events include:

Antrim Town: Friday, November 19, 2021 - 7pm – 8.30pm

Glengormley: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 7pm – 8.30pm

Rathcoole: Thursday, November 25, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm

Ballyclare: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm

Monkstown: Thursday, December 2, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm

Randalstown: Friday, December 3, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm

Crumlin: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm

You can find out more on Antrim and Newtownabbey council's website here.

Christmas lights switch on events Newry, Mourne and Down

Instead of Christmas light switch on events, Newry, Mourne and Down will be having an illumination festival which will feature dazzling lights, entertainment and street performers.

Events will be taking place:

Newry: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Downpatrick: Friday, November 26, 2021

Crossmaglen: Friday, November 26, 2021

Kilkeel: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Warrenpoint: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Hilltown: Friday, December 3, 2021

Rostrevor: Saturda, December 4, 2021

Newtownhamilton: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Camlough: Friday, December 10, 2021

You can find out more on Newry, Mourne and Down council's website here.

Christmas lights switch on events Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon are having a ‘Lighting Up Our Borough’ Christmas festival.

They have lots of events happening throughout the holiday season, but it all starts with the big light switch on.

Christmas light switch on events:

Lurgan: Friday, November 19, 2021 - 3.00 - 8.00pm

Portadown: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 1.00 - 6.00pm

Banbridge: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 1.00 - 6.00pm

Dromore: Saturday, December 14, 2021 - 1.00 - 6.00pm

Find out more on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council website here.

Christmas lights switch on events Mid Ulster

Instead of a traditional Christmas light switch on event, Mid Ulster will be having a virtual event taking place on Friday, November 26, 2021.

You can view the switch on via the council's social media accounts: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

You can find out more on Mid Ulster council's website here.

Christmas lights switch on events Mid and East Antrim

There will be Christmas light switch on events happening across Mid and East Antrim.

Events include:

Ballymena: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Larne: Friday, November 19, 2021

Carrickfergus: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Christmas lights switch on events Londonderry and Strabane

There will be a festive procession through the streets of Londonderry and Strabane, with Santa making an appearance to turn on the Christmas lights.

The processions will include Christmas characters and bespoke holiday themed decorations.​

Christmas light switch on:

Strabane: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 5pm

Londonderry: Sunday, November 21, 2021 - 6pm

You can find out more on the council website here.

Christmas lights switch on events Fermanagh and Omagh

Events are happening in both Enniskillen and Omagh, with a family fun day and Christmas light switch on event.

Christmas light switch on:

Enniskillen: The Diamond, Saturday, November 23, 2021, 5:30pm.

Omagh: Town Centre, Saturday, November 23, 2021, 5:30pm.

Find out more on the Fermanagh and Omagh council website here.