Northern Ireland Christmas light switch on events: Best light switch on events - and things to do to celebrate
There are plenty of Christmas light switch on events happening across Northern Ireland this holiday season.
Northern Ireland has lots of Christmas light switch on events happening in the next few weeks.
Making up for cancellations last year due to the pandemic, events across the province will be bringing the festivities back into the centre of our cities, towns and villages.
To help you plan your night, we've put together a list of all the Christmas light switch on events in Northern Ireland this year.
Christmas lights switch On Belfast
This year there will be no lights switch on event in Belfast, but the city will be getting into the festive spirit with the festive lights coming on at Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Instead of a switch on, there will two evenings of events on the Belfast Christmas Market opening weekend, from Saturday, November 20 to Sunday, November 21, 2021.
Based on the theme, ‘Once Upon a Time’, you can enjoy street performances, light projections, animations, music and dancing to get you in the holiday spirit.
Christmas lights switch on events Ards and North Down
There are lots of Christmas light switch on events happening across Ards and North Down.
Bangor is hosting a market and angel themed lantern parade and Newtownards also will be hosting a festive market.
Christmas lights switch on events:
Bangor: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 9am-9pm with the Switch on starting at 6pm
Newtownards: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 10am-6pm with the switch on at 5pm
Holywood: Saturday, November 27, 2021
Donaghadee: Friday, December 3, 2021
Comber: Find out more here.
Portaferry: Friday, November 26, 2021 - 6.30pm
Cloughey: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 - 7pm
Ballywalter: Thursday, December 2, 2021 - 7pm
Portavogie: Friday, December 3, 2021 - 7.30pm
Ballygowan: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 4.20pm
Conlig: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 3.30pm-5.30pm
Millisle: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 6.30pm
Ballyhalbert: Monday, December 6, 2021 (Time TBC)
Kircubbin: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - 7pm
Greyabbey: Friday, December 10, 2021 - 7pm
Carrowdore: Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 5pm-8pm
Killinchy: Monday, December 13, 2021 - 6.30pm
You can find out more on the Ards and North Down council website here.
Christmas lights switch on events Causeway, Coast and Glens
Festivities in the Causeway Coast and Glens will see a colourful festive Santa parade arrive for the Christmas light switch on.
Saint Nick himself will be making nine stops along the way to illuminate towns and cities and bring some holiday cheer.
Ballymoney: Thursday, November 18, 2021 - 6:45pm
Limavady: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 4pm
Ballycastle: Thursday, November 25, 2021 - 6:30pm
Coleraine: Friday, November 26, 2021 - 6:30pm
Portstewart: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 4pm
Dungiven: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 4pm
Garvagh: Monday, November 29, 2021 - 6:30pm
Portrush: Friday, December 3, 2021 - 6:30pm
Kilrea: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 4pm
You can find out more about the route here.
Christmas lights switch on events Lisburn and Castlereagh
Lisburn and Castlereagh will be having a virtual Christmas light switch on event this year that can be watched online.
On Friday, November 19, the Mayor will be turning the lights on along with Gyasi Sheppy of CBeebies.
There are some in-person events, with the Lisburn Light Festival making its return from Friday, November 19 to Thursday, December 23.
Christmas lights switch on events Antrim and Newtownabbey
There are lots of events happening throughout Antrim and Newtownabbey.
Taking on a superhero theme, Christmas light switch on events will feature carols, music and entertainment.
There is also the option to watch the switch on virtually from home through the Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook and YouTube channels and council website.
Christmas lights switch on events include:
Antrim Town: Friday, November 19, 2021 - 7pm – 8.30pm
Glengormley: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 7pm – 8.30pm
Rathcoole: Thursday, November 25, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm
Ballyclare: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm
Monkstown: Thursday, December 2, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm
Randalstown: Friday, December 3, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm
Crumlin: Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 7pm- 8.30pm
You can find out more on Antrim and Newtownabbey council's website here.
Christmas lights switch on events Newry, Mourne and Down
Instead of Christmas light switch on events, Newry, Mourne and Down will be having an illumination festival which will feature dazzling lights, entertainment and street performers.
Events will be taking place:
Newry: Thursday, November 25, 2021
Downpatrick: Friday, November 26, 2021
Crossmaglen: Friday, November 26, 2021
Kilkeel: Saturday, November 27, 2021
Warrenpoint: Saturday, November 27, 2021
Hilltown: Friday, December 3, 2021
Rostrevor: Saturda, December 4, 2021
Newtownhamilton: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Camlough: Friday, December 10, 2021
You can find out more on Newry, Mourne and Down council's website here.
Christmas lights switch on events Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon are having a ‘Lighting Up Our Borough’ Christmas festival.
They have lots of events happening throughout the holiday season, but it all starts with the big light switch on.
Christmas light switch on events:
Lurgan: Friday, November 19, 2021 - 3.00 - 8.00pm
Portadown: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 1.00 - 6.00pm
Banbridge: Saturday, November 27, 2021 - 1.00 - 6.00pm
Dromore: Saturday, December 14, 2021 - 1.00 - 6.00pm
Find out more on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council website here.
Christmas lights switch on events Mid Ulster
Instead of a traditional Christmas light switch on event, Mid Ulster will be having a virtual event taking place on Friday, November 26, 2021.
You can view the switch on via the council's social media accounts: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
You can find out more on Mid Ulster council's website here.
Christmas lights switch on events Mid and East Antrim
There will be Christmas light switch on events happening across Mid and East Antrim.
Events include:
Ballymena: Thursday, November 18, 2021
Larne: Friday, November 19, 2021
Carrickfergus: Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Christmas lights switch on events Londonderry and Strabane
There will be a festive procession through the streets of Londonderry and Strabane, with Santa making an appearance to turn on the Christmas lights.
The processions will include Christmas characters and bespoke holiday themed decorations.
Christmas light switch on:
Strabane: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 5pm
Londonderry: Sunday, November 21, 2021 - 6pm
You can find out more on the council website here.
Christmas lights switch on events Fermanagh and Omagh
Events are happening in both Enniskillen and Omagh, with a family fun day and Christmas light switch on event.
Christmas light switch on:
Enniskillen: The Diamond, Saturday, November 23, 2021, 5:30pm.
Omagh: Town Centre, Saturday, November 23, 2021, 5:30pm.
Find out more on the Fermanagh and Omagh council website here.
