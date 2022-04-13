Northern Ireland's most popular baby names in 2021 revealed as Jack and Grace

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency have announced the most popular baby names for 2021 - here's everything you need to know.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:58 am

Northern Ireland's most popular baby names have been revealed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Every year the office compiles the top ten baby names for boys and girls throughout the province.

Here are the most popular baby names in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

What are the most popular baby names in Northern Ireland?

The names claiming the top spot are Jack and Grace.

Jack and Grace were the most popular first names given to babies in Northern Ireland, for births registered in 2021.

Statistics show Grace has held the top spot as the most popular girls’ name since 2018 and has been ranked in the top 3 most popular name list for the last 16 years.

Northern Ireland's most popular baby names in 2021 revealed as Jack and Grace.

Jack was last number 1 in 2014 after 12 years at the top, and has appeared in the top 3 most popular boys’ name since 2000.

Read More

Read More
May Bank Holiday 2022: When is the May Bank Holiday 2022 and will there be two b...

What names climbed highest in popularity?

For boys, the names which have highest climbers in popularity between 2020 and 2021 were Seth, Conall and Sonny.

The highest climbers in popularity for girls between 2020 and 2021 were Abbie, Callie, and Mya.

What were the least common baby names given in 2021?

There were 929 baby names registered in Northern Ireland that had not been used before.

For boys, some of the less common names given in 2021 were Americano, Apollo, Bently, Harlem, Jet, Napoleon and Sunny.

For girls, some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2021 were Blessing, Bluebell, Destiny, Dove, Fleur, Journie, Life, Precious, Serenity.

Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland for Boys

Jack

Noah

James

Charlie

Oliver

Theo

Leo

Cillian

Finn

Harry

Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland for Girls

Grace

Emily

Fiadh

Olivia

Isla

Sophie

Aoife

Ella

Anna

Sophia

You can find out more about the top baby names in Northern Ireland on NISRA's baby names page on their website here.

More from the News Letter:

Easter 2022: When is Easter? Here are the dates of Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday in 2022

Northern IrelandStatistics