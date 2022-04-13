May Bank Holiday 2022: When is the May Bank Holiday 2022 and will there be two bank holidays in May 2022?

The highly anticipated May Bank Holiday is finally around the corner.

But this year's May Bank Holiday will be slightly different due to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Here's everything you need to know about the May Bank Holiday and when we will be getting our four day weekend.

When is the May Bank Holiday 2022?

The May Bank Holiday will fall this year on Monday, May 2, 2022, giving us a three day weekend from Saturday, April 30, until Monday, May 2nd.

Will there be a 2nd May Bank Holiday 2022?

May is normally a popular month, as people in the UK expect to get two bank holidays, with on in early May and the other in late May.

However, this year, to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the second May bank holiday, which is usually held at the end of the month will instead be moved to Thursday, June 2nd, giving us a four day weekend in June.

When is the June Bank Holiday 2022?

The June Bank Holiday runs from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5th.

Friday, June 5, is an extra bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and will give people in the UK a four day weekend.

There are plenty of events planned including a Platinum Party at the Palace, a pudding competition and regional events including a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.