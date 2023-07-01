Not my words, tipplers. Rather, it's the marketing slogan for Birra Moretti who treated my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., myself and lots of other, erm, influencers to a fabulous evening of Italian food, music, Irish comedy and, naturally enough, lots of Birra Moretti at the National bar in Belfast on Monday evening. Supplied by United Wine Merchants to many local bars and off-licences, this light and refreshing beer has slightly sweet malty and floral notes which are well balanced by understated bitterness on the palate before a clean, crisp finish.

It went wonderfully well with our delicious Italian nibbles and the magnificent Piccante pizza served up by local pizza outfit, Little Wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just 2 more points of interest about Birra Moretti before moving on to the vino. Firstly, non-beer lovers may wish to take a tip from my beloved sister, Matilda, who generally dislikes beer but loves Birra Moretti so long as it's from a can or on draught, not from a bottle.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Secondly, their marketing spiel tells me that it's an authentic lager brewed with passion. This kind of madness has to stop. I don't want my beer to be brewed with passion or, heaven forfend, real love. I want it to brewed with skill and expertise.

Anyway, it turns out it is brewed with those qualities too so I'd heartily recommend that you drink one or two responsibly on a hot sunny day.

One of life's most simple pleasures which my Madame and I have been enjoying this past while has been to sit outside in our small but very beautiful garden among the abundant, brightly coloured plants and flowers at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, in the evenings, just watching the sun as it seems to slowly set into the calm Atlantic ocean while sipping a few glasses of good wine with some luxurious decadent snacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod as today's Wine of the Week is the elegant, refined and racy 2021 Tempus Two Quartz Series Rose (typically about £5-£7).

This delicate salmon-pink rose is packed with rose petal, strawberry and tangy forest fruit flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits. We had ours with grilled ciabatta topped with melted cheddar, parmesan, garlic and rosemary. Probably not great for the waistline but worth it at the time.

One red, one white and then we'll wrap this thing up for today, tipplers. Lovers of red, warm weather demands light-bodied wine. Step forward the ineffably soft, fruity and expertly balanced 2021 Mark West Pinot Noir (£11, Sainsbury's). This easy-drinking, seductively smooth Californian red is delicately spiced with pronounced notes of raspberries and blackberries before a lingering, peppery finish.

We had ours with grilled seabass perched atop a wholesome stew of chorizo, prawns, squid and new potatoes. Serve lightly chilled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, for lovers of whites we have the fresh, fragrant and gloriously refreshing 2021 Trivento Reserve Pinot Grigio ( £8, Tesco).

This unoaked Italian white is brimful of juicy peach and sharper lime flavours alongside grassy and herbaceous aromatics. One for a warm chicken and coriander salad with rocket, sundried tomatoes and black olives.

Sometimes it can feel that the world is going to hell in a handcart as my Granny used say. Maybe it is, maybe it isn't. Not much we can do either way, is there?