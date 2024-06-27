Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boojum is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Cholula, the world's number-one Mexican hot sauce brand

Belfast’s esteemed Mexican burrito bar Boojum is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Cholula, the world's number-one Mexican hot sauce brand.

This exciting new collaboration marks the debut of Boojum’s latest menu item: Cholula Hot Honey Chicken. Available for a limited time, this exclusive dish features Boojum's chicken, freshly prepared daily and coated in a perfect, bespoke blend of Cholula Original Hot Sauce and sweet honey, creating a tantalising balance of fiery sweet heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Maxwell, managing director at Boojum, said: “At Boojum, our mission is to bring vibrant flavours to our customers, and collaborating with the iconic Cholula brand perfectly aligns with this goal. We are dedicated to delivering the finest Mexican cuisine with freshly prepared ingredients each day. The introduction of Cholula Hot Honey Chicken underscores our commitment to quality and innovation, offering our customers yet another reason to choose Boojum.”

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the popularity of 'hot honey' and sweet-and-spicy flavours. This trend highlights a growing consumer preference for intricate and adventurous taste combinations that blend the heat of spice with the sweetness of honey. Particularly popular among Gen Z and Millennial demographics, who crave bold and innovative culinary experiences, the sweet heat trend has taken the food industry by storm.

This rising demand made the collaboration between Boojum and Cholula an obvious and strategic decision. Both brands are renowned for their commitment to delivering authentic and exciting flavours, making their partnership a perfect fit to embrace the sweet heat trend and introduce a unique, irresistible offering to their customers.

David continued: “For years, Cholula has been a favourite among our customers as a table sauce, bringing a unique and flavourful heat to our burritos and bowls. With the introduction of our new Cholula Hot Honey Chicken, we wanted to elevate that beloved flavour and create something truly special. This new offering perfectly balances the sweet and spicy notes of Cholula with a touch of honey, giving our customers a bold and exciting taste experience. We can't wait for everyone to try it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast’s esteemed Mexican burrito bar Boojum is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Cholula, the world's number-one Mexican hot sauce brand