A charming Georgian property

The Old Rectory

A charming early Georgian property dating back to 1715.

This superb gentleman’s residence was built as a Rectory by the Church of Ireland.

It is reputed that Jonathan Swift stayed at the property during a tour of Ireland in 1720.

Living area

The mature site extends to around five acres and boasts Irish yew along with a range of mature trees.

Property features include: Entrance Hall; Sitting Room; Family Room; Kitchen; Dining Room; Boiler/Utility Room; Pantry; Shower Rooms; En-suite to Master Bedroom; six Bedrooms; Bathroom; OFCH; Garage; Outbuildings; Georgian period features; Site extends to Circa 5 acres; Stone tree lined Drive

Entrance Hall: (7.03m x 2.96m): glazed French doors storage cupboard.

Central Hall: (1.99m x 2.07m): Centre light, carpeted.

Beautiful grounds

Sitting Room: (6.64m x 5.73m): Antique slate fireplace with slate hearth and fire basket (suitable for solid fuel), window shutters.

Family Room: (5.40m x 4.26m): mahogany fireplace with granite insert and granite hearth with fire basket (suitable for solid fuel), window shutters.

Bedroom 1: (4.21m x 3.10m)

Landing: (9.18m x 2.88m): under stairs storage cupboard, window shutters.

Fantastic period features

Bedroom 2: (4.23m x 3.95m)

Bedroom 3: (4.21m x 5.14m)

Master Bedroom: (5.23m x 4.12m): built-in wardrobe, antique cast iron fireplace with tiled hearth.

En-suite: (2.26m x 1.77m): toilet and pedestal wash hand basin, walk-in shower.

Bathroom: (3.46m x 3.91m): bathroom suite consisting of toilet, pedestal wash hand basin and bath with shower over, shelved airing cupboard with immersion heater.

Attic Room: (3.97m x 6.73m): three roof windows, solid pine wooden floor.

Lower Hall: (4.04m x 3.49m): half glazed external door, stairs to main hall

Shower Room: (2.91m x 1.52m): partly wall tiled, toilet, pedestal wash hand basin, walk-in shower.

Lower Middle Hall: (2.51m x 1.94m)

Pantry: (3.37m x 1.84m): wall storage cupboard.

Dining Room: (3.88m x 3.64m): cast iron fireplace with tiled insert and tiled hearth (suitable for solid fuel).

Kitchen: (2.94m x 4.00): high and low level pine style kitchen units, glass display units, Belfast sink, granite worktops, central heating control, Belling range style cooker with over mantle, under unit lighting, Hotpoint integrated dishwasher, Electrolux integrated fridge-freezer.

Bedroom 5: (3.45m x 5.35m): solid oak wooden floor

Boiler/Utility Room: (2.83m x 2.17m): oil burner, plumbed for washing machine, space for tumble dryer.

Stables 1: (8.66m x 4.62m)

Loft: Room 1: (4.67m x 3.88m); Room2: (4.65m x 3.49m); Room3: (3.98m x 4.49m)

Tack Room: (2.30m x 2.23)

Stables 2: (4.53m x 5.50m)

Garage: (9.30m x 4.56m): five double power points, two side doors.

Coach House: (4.45m x 4.75m): two double power points, glass double door.

Outside: Tree lined drive with mature gardens boosting Irish yew, apple, plum, pear, fig and walnut trees, outside tap, outside lighting, oil tank.

