16 Mazeview Road, Hillsborough is a fantastic family home in the most desirable location.

The setting is much sought after by a wide variety of purchasers who appreciate the quiet nature of the surroundings yet moments from the A1 and M1 Motorway and Hillsborough Village Centre. Set amidst mature and private grounds of approximately 8 acres, this detached, recently constructed, family residence sits on a superb site and enjoys excellent views over the countryside as far as Stormont, Cavehill and beyond.

The home has been intelligently laid out and designed to offer interior space which maximises the social areas, with the principal rooms making the most of the privacy and natural light. Externally the grounds are spacious – laid in lawns bordered by mature trees and arable fields.

This property has been designed, constructed, maintained and cared for by the current owners to an extremely high specification and only by internal inspection can one truly appreciate the craftsmanship and high level of finish this home has to offer. Viewing is strictly by private appointment.

Accommodation comprises:

GROUND FLOOR; Entrance Hall, Lounge, Living Room, Dining room, W.C, Kitchen, Utility room, Rear hall, 2 Bedrooms (both en-suite),

FIRST FLOOR; 4 Bedrooms (2 en-suite) Gallery Style landing, Open plan playroom/study, Bathroom and storage rooms.

Large detached Double Garage with workshop and first floor.

Oil fired central heating

Underfloor heating throughout

Oak effect PVC windows

Alarm system

Fire alarm system

Solid Oak panelled interior doors

White, deep mould skirting and architrave

Bison floors

PVC down spouts, facias and barge boards

8 Acres of land in total.

