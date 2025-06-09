Alpha Housing announces £4.8m Newtownards development

By Jason Craig
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST

Local housing association Alpha Housing is pleased to announce that work at a new development in Newtownards, totalling almost £5 million, has officially got underway.

Local politicians, including the Deputy Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council – Councillor Victoria Moore – attended a special sod cutting event to mark the occasion.

In conjunction with Dunlop Homes Ltd, an award-winning builder of housing developments in the County Down area, the project will provide future tenants with a varied mix of modern family homes and accessible bungalows.

When work is completed in early 2027, there will be a total of 22 homes, comprising 12, three-person, two-bedroom houses; three, four-person, two-bedroom houses; and four, five-person, three-bedroom houses. There will also be a five-person, three-bedroom bungalow and two, three-person bungalows that will be wheelchair accessible to aid independent living for people with physical disabilities.

Pictured at Alpha Housing’s Quarry Heights social housing development with Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt is (L) DUP Strangford MLA Michelle McIlveen and Alliance Strangford MLA, Kellie Armstrong.Pictured at Alpha Housing’s Quarry Heights social housing development with Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt is (L) DUP Strangford MLA Michelle McIlveen and Alliance Strangford MLA, Kellie Armstrong.
It has been made possible thanks to Department for Communities (DfC) support, which is providing grant funding of £2.6 million through the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).

Alpha Housing’s Chief Executive, Cameron Watt, says the Quarry Heights development reflects Alpha Housing’s commitment to building beautiful homes in inclusive and sustainable communities.

“We are delighted to be starting this much-needed development in Newtownards,” said Cameron. “With a good mix of family homes and accessible bungalows, I have no doubt Quarry Heights will valuably contribute to meeting housing needs in Ards, and play an important part in contributing to a thriving local community.”

Quarry Heights in Newtownards is one of several Alpha Housing new-build projects that are currently onsite across Northern Ireland. Alpha Housing has sheltered housing schemes in nearby Bangor and Comber, but this is its first development in Ards.

Pictured during a site visit to Quarry Heights in Newtownards is (L-R) Alpha Housing Development Director James Wright, Strangford MP Jim Shannon, Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt, and Dunlop Homes’ Development Technical Manager, Mark Gilmore.Pictured during a site visit to Quarry Heights in Newtownards is (L-R) Alpha Housing Development Director James Wright, Strangford MP Jim Shannon, Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt, and Dunlop Homes’ Development Technical Manager, Mark Gilmore.
Shaw Montgomery – the Director of Dunlop Homes Limited – said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Alpha Housing on this exciting new development. Together, we are delivering much-needed, high-quality homes for the local community.

“The project includes solar panels to reduce tenants’ energy bills and to reduce carbon emissions. During construction of this development, Dunlop Homes will provide local employment opportunities and support apprenticeships,” he continued.

The Deputy Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Councillor Victoria Moore, welcomed the commencement of work at Quarry Heights, saying: “This is a substantial investment in housing in Newtownards.

“This development will create range of homes, including a mix of accessible housing, that will serve the needs of our community. I look forward to seeing the completion of Quarry Heights and I wish all future tenants happiness in their new homes.”

