EuroMillions Results: check if you have the winning lottery numbers for Friday June 13 for incredible £208 million jackpot

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 13th Jun 2025, 23:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Friday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at £208m - here's the winning numbers.

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday June 17

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

EuroMillions drawplaceholder image
EuroMillions draw

The EuroMillions prize came in at £208 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday June 13 2025?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed at 8:45pm on Tuesday evening.

The winning numbers are:

02 : 28 : 40 : 43 : 45

The Lucky Stars are: 03 : 07

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

The jackpot has not been won but five UK players matched 5 + 1 Star winning £3,613,887.00

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday January 5?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

H M Z R 3 4 8 4 4 H N B G 0 0 3 5 7 H N B R 2 2 2 9 1 H N B Z 0 0 7 2 9 H N Z R 9 9 5 7 3 J N Z Z 6 6 6 3 7

M N B C 3 5 0 1 9 T N B C 3 0 9 7 6 V N B F 5 0 4 5 0 V N Z V 5 6 9 2 8 X N B L 0 7 2 5 9 Z N B P 6 0 2 2 1

Z N Z P 7 5 0 2 1

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 01 : 02 : 24 : 33 : 39

with the Thunderball 13

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The next Euromillions draw will be held on Tuesday June 17

Related topics:National Lottery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice