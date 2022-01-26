The winning numbers for last night's lifechanging amount have been revealed.

Here are the results for last night's Euromillions Lotto draw and Thunderball numbers.

Euromillions results

The winning numbers for the Euromillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are:

06, 16, 18, 39, 47.

The Lucky Stars are: 02 - 04

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

It is not yet known if there is a winner for the £30m jackpot, if not, it will simply rollover until the next draw.

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Tuesday, January 25?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1m for the lucky winner.

The winning code was:

JWSS30643

There is one confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are:

10, 11, 12, 17, 21.

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Friday, January 28.