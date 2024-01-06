Tuesday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at £211,875,000 - here's the winning numbers.

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Friday, June 13

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

EuroMillions draw

The EuroMillions prize came in at £211,875,000 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Tuesday June 11 2025?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed at 8:45pm on Tuesday evening.

The winning numbers are:

19 : 36 : 39 : 40 : 45

The Lucky Stars are: 05 : 06

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

The jackpot has not been won but one UK player matched 5 + 1 Star winning £4,537,217.20

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday January 5?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

H M X Q 7 7 4 2 4

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 07 : 15 : 24 : 25 : 32

with the Thunderball 04

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?