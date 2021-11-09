Black Friday is only a few weeks away, falling on Friday, November 26, 2021.

This year will see the return to in-person sales, but that doesn't mean you can't grab an early bargain online.

Black Friday deals tend to offer discounts on expensive electrical items such as TVs, games consoles and laptops, all items that regularly make it to the top of the Christmas list.

So, where can you get early Black Friday deals?

Amazon

Amazon launched their early Black Friday deals on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with offers across their electronics, gaming and home appliances.

Including discounts on Nintendo Switch bundles, laptops, TVs and Amazon's own products with up to 47% off kindles.

AO

Early offers have started at AO, with deals across TV's and kitchen electronics .

Currys

Currys early Black Friday deals launched on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

To access their early savings on TVs and home electronics you have to register to Currys Perks.

Boots

Black Friday early offers have now launched at Boots, including up to half price off on selected perfumes and electrical beauty items.

Samsung

Samsung are offering early Black Friday deals of 20% discount, but you have to register to be able to access.

Very

Very have launched their early Black Friday sales offering discounts on items like TVs, perfume, children's toys and laptops.

La Redoute

La Redoute have now launched their, 'Beat the Rush Black November,' sale, offering 40% discount across 20,000 items.

Smyths Toys

Smyths are offering special early Black Friday discounts across brands such as LEGO, Disney, and Marvel.

Superdrug

Superdrug started their early offers on November 3, exclusively for beautycard members.

Offers will be available to everyone else from November 17 and include up to 55% off beauty, perfumes and electricals