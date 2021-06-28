M&S to sell Clarks shoes
Retailer Marks and Spencer is to start selling Clarks shoes online and in eight destination stores, including Sprucefield. The company said it recognises the opportunity to introduce a trusted footwear specialist alongside its own range, as part of its brand strategy, and is therefore trialling a partnership with iconic school shoe retailer Clarks for 2021. Jill Stanton, director of M&S Kidswear (Womenswear & Beauty) said, “For millions, an M&S uniform with Clarks shoes is a rite of passage – so we’re making it even easier for parents by offering the option to purchase these together on M&S.com, as well as in eight of our destination stores. “Our kidswear mission is to remain the “go to” for Back to School whilst growing our daywear offer and that’s all about being more fun for everyday – more comfortable, more colourful, more casual. As part of this we have a great opportunity to introduce curated brands to complement our offer – from our exclusive “mini-me” Ghost dresses which have been flying off the shelf, to the new brand from Nobody’s Child - Somebody’s Child. It’s a really exciting time for M&S Kids and we’re looking forward to hearing our customers’ feedback, from both parents and kids.”
