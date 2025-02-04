Mary Waide, SVP Regional President, and Anne McLarnon, SVP Northern Region Retail Committee Chair, launch Vincent’s Share the Love campaign. www.svp.ie

The public is being encouraged to ‘Share the Love’ sustainably at Vincent’s this spring.

The initiative is being launched across its 28 shops in Northern Ireland which are a vital community resource, offering affordable new and pre-loved clothing, giftware, household items, toys and accessories while supporting The Society of St Vincent de Paul.

‘Share the Love’ at Vincent’s encourages people to donate clean, wearable and undamaged garments and items, meaning shoppers can be assured that they can continue to purchase quality items that they have come to expect and love from their local Vincent’s.

Anne McLarnon, SVP board member and chair of the Northern Region Retail Committee, said: “We are launching our ‘Share the Love’ campaign during the month of love as we believe that we have a responsibility to those who love donating to our shops and our shoppers who love treating themselves in our Vincent’s shops.”

The support of donors and shoppers ensures that Vincent’s can continue to be relevant and serve local communities while promoting recycling and reducing waste.

Anne added: “Our staff and volunteers love receiving pre-loved items but we would appeal to anyone considering their donations to take a moment before filling their ‘charity shop donation bag’ to respect the time and effort of our dedicated volunteers and staff involved in sorting unwanted items, by donating only those items which they used to love themselves and which are clean, in good, reusable condition, and safe for use. We love receiving quality items that we know will be loved by their new owner.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to accept items that are unwearable or broken. Additionally, for safety reasons, we cannot accept electrical goods or personal safety items such as car seats and helmets. When people dispose of unsuitable items places an unnecessary financial burden on our charity - resources that could otherwise go toward helping those who need our help the most. By donating responsibly, the public is helping us to continue our vital work while sending a powerful message of care - for us, our volunteers and staff, the local community and the environment.”