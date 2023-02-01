Photography company ParrotPrint.com considered the unsightliness of every aesthetically challenged dog entered by UK owners and decided that there could be only one winner.

Peggy, the winning pooch, captured the hearts of the nation when she appeared on BBC Breakfast, This Morning, Channel 5 News and BBC 5 Live to help promote the contest.

She lives with her loving dog mummy and family in East Yorkshire and has lapped up the attention ever since the media fell in love with her hairless body and lolling tongue.

Peggy enjoys some champagne having one the title of Britain's Ugliest Dog - but really she is also actually very cute and adored by owner Holly

Most Popular

Photography company ParrotPrint.com considered the unsightliness of every aesthetically challenged dog entered by UK owners and decided that there could be only one winner.

The adorable dog will soon be photographed claiming her prize of a makeover and pamper session at a doggie spa before receiving a commemorative canvas print for her wall at home.

Peggy is a much-loved five year old cross between a pug and a Chinese crested breed and ever since she entered the search began the media have fallen head over heels in love with her.

She has taken everything in her stride and hasn’t once been phased by the bright lights, the TV cameras or the famous presenters – obviously this pooch is a natural prima donna.

Many people would say Peggy is actually adorable rather than 'ugly'. Either way, she has many fans

Peggy was an early entrant, submitted by her owner Holly, and right from the start stood out as the dog everyone was talking about.

Peggy’s success is a classic rags to riches story. She started life as the runt of an accidental litter, and was the last one to be homed after all her brothers and sisters were selected for adoption.

As her siblings were taken away one by one to loving homes Peggy remained unwanted, with families perhaps put off by her unique appearance.

She remained with her mother’s family for six long months as they desperately searched for a new home for her.

Some Instagram pics of Holly dressed up and having fun

Peggy’s luck finally changed when Holly Middleton, from East Yorkshire, came to take a look at the puppy no one wanted - and fell in love at first sight.

Mum of two Holly says, “We came across Peggy online at the end of 2018, she was six months old and the last remaining pup of an accidental litter.

All the other pups had new homes but I imagine people looking at her saw nothing but a high maintenance dog and the possibility of health issues."

Holly continued: "We loved Peggy the Instant we laid eyes on her with her big brown eyes, little tuft of white hair and her tongue lolling out to one side. I just felt sorry for her, sat there with no hair and her tongue out.

Peggy on This Morning with Holly, Phil and her adoring owner

"She was six months old so I just felt like no one wanted her. We didn’t set out to get a quirky dog, an underdog. I hope it encourages people to overlook the little oddities of those dogs left on the shelf.

"Luckily Peggy is a completely healthy and happy dog, her tongue doesn’t cause her any issues, she can eat (and she really does love to eat) and drink with no problems, and other than having to wear jumpers for warmth in colder weather and sun cream in the summer she’s exactly the same as any other dog.

"From the moment Peggy arrived, she's been a beloved addition to our family. She has grown up alongside our two boys and is the most loving, laid back and gentle dog we could ever ask for.

"She’s the best friend of my six year old, she’s been there since he was two so they are just thick as thieves. My eldest was a little bit embarrassed of her at first…but I think now she’s been on the telly and in the papers, he thinks she's cool!

"She’s a total creature of comfort and loves nothing more than snuggling up on the sofa under her blanket after a walk, although sometimes her loud snoring can be quite disruptive if we’re trying to watch something on TV. We entered Peggy to Britain's ugliest dog competition after multiple friends and family members told us she was probably in with a good chance.

"We tend to forget Peggy isn’t your standard looking dog and we are very aware some people would refer to Peggy as ugly, it’s always in a humorous way and we don’t take offence, and neither does she!

Owner Holly adores her ugly-but-cute four legged friend