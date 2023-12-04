Appeal to find missing 17-year-old Louisa Parfitt who was last seen wearing dark shorts
Police are increasingly concerned for the well-being of 17-year-old Louisa Parfitt.
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down social media page says the teenager hasn’t been seen since Sunday 3rd December at approximately 1.15pm within the Newry Area.
According to the post Louisa was last seen wearing a dark coloured hoody, dark shorts, and white trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 reference 1690 of 03/12/23.