Appeal to find missing 17-year-old Louisa Parfitt who was last seen wearing dark shorts

Police are increasingly concerned for the well-being of 17-year-old Louisa Parfitt.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:25 GMT
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down social media page says the teenager hasn’t been seen since Sunday 3rd December at approximately 1.15pm within the Newry Area.

According to the post Louisa was last seen wearing a dark coloured hoody, dark shorts, and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 reference 1690 of 03/12/23.