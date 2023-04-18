Appeal to locate missing child Charlie Yorke who may be riding his bicycle
An urgent appeal has been made to help find a missing 14-year-old Charlie Yorke.
A post on Police North Belfast says: “We need your help to find a missing child.
"He is 14-year-old Charlie Yorke - missing from North Belfast.”
They add that he is 5ft tall and slim with short dirty fair hair.
"When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black polo shirt and a navy coat,” adds the post.
“He may be on his bicycle.£If you see him of if you know where he is - you need to call us as soon as possible. 999 in an emergency or 101 at all other times.”