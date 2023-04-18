News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
47 minutes ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
5 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Appeal to locate missing child Charlie Yorke who may be riding his bicycle

An urgent appeal has been made to help find a missing 14-year-old Charlie Yorke.

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

A post on Police North Belfast says: “We need your help to find a missing child.

"He is 14-year-old Charlie Yorke - missing from North Belfast.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They add that he is 5ft tall and slim with short dirty fair hair.

Most Popular

"When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black polo shirt and a navy coat,” adds the post.

“He may be on his bicycle.£If you see him of if you know where he is - you need to call us as soon as possible. 999 in an emergency or 101 at all other times.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Family's anguish after pet dog Poppy has to be put down after falling ill with s...
Charlie YorkeCharlie Yorke
Charlie Yorke