After toppling Division 2C leaders Midleton last week Ballyclare travel to second-placed Enniscorthy as the fight to gain a home semi-final in the play-offs intensifies.

Mike Orchin-McKeever’s side are two points and a place behind their Wexford hosts going into the penultimate weekend of the season.

Orchin-McKeever said: “It is exciting to be in control of what is ahead, tough task going down to Enniscorthy but a bit of excitement when you know there is a reward of potentially going second with a win.

“Our focus this season was a play-off target and then reassess towards the end of the season if you could potentially win the league. The opportunity with two games to go is unbelievable.

Belfast Harlequins face leaders Midleton in AIL Division 2C. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker/Press)

“It really is a competitive league and I think that has been shown with the amount of draws and losing bonus points that teams have picked up.”

The Ballyclare coach knows his team must back up last week’s result

“We had our prep for the Midleton game and regardless of that outcome we have to have the focus to go and beat Enniscorthy this week,” he said. “It is definitely a case of building momentum and that adds to the confidence, which helps.

“The away journey allows time to build focus and take this game separately as a one-off game and then reassess for the week after.”

Ballyclare travel to Enniscorthy in a rich vein of form.

Orchin-McKeever added: “We have had four AIL wins in a row, there were three bonus point wins and the victory last week was a superb effort by the boys, it is a cliché but it was very much a squad performance and that is just adding to the consistency.

“It was a very strong squad performance last week and that is what you exactly want; building from pre-season you want to be building a squad but if you are taking that into game 16 and executing that it is very good.

“Ballyclare have been used to wining matches but no easy matches by no means. They have had to work hard and they have had to dig deep and that has added a big of edge to them.”

With a lot at stake the coach admits it’s going to be a tough fight at Alcast Park.

“Enniscorthy score a lot of points, they are very well coached, they play with a bit of flair,” he said. “Their defence has been consistently strong, I think it is two sides that are evenly matched.

“It could come down to whoever manages the conditions better that are presented on the day and control the emotions to execute.”

James Creighton returns to the matchday squad.

Belfast Harlequins are sixth, four points of the play-off places and they travel to leaders Midelton.

Omagh must win at home against Dolphin to have any hope of escaping the relegation play-off spot.

In Division 2A newly crowned champions Instonians travel to Eaton Park for an Ulster derby with Ballymena.

The Braidmen are in the relegation play-off zone, a point behind Navan, who travel to Banbridge.

Dungannon need a point from their home clash with ninth-placed Sligo to guarantee a home play-off semi-final.