Bardonecchia - an easily accessible Italian ski resort nestled in the Piedmontese Alps

Panoramic view of Bardonecchia village from above showing the ski resort in Piedmont

The Piedmontese resort offers value skiing for experts and beginners

The resort recently came out top in the Post Office Travel Money Ski Report 2025.

The cost comparison found Italy dominates the 2025 rankings.

Six Italian resorts are in the top ten for adult skiing, with Bardonecchia sitting at the top.

The report, produced with Crystal Ski Holidays, compares costs like lift passes, ski and boot hire, lessons and snacks at 36 adult and 30 family-friendly resorts in Europe.

Key findings for adult ski breaks

Bardonecchia in Italy is the cheapest adult resort again, with prices up only 1.5%

Completing Italy’s dominance of the top 10 are Livigno (4th), Sauze (5th), Sestriere (6th), La Thuile (7th) and Cervinia (10th)

Bulgaria’s Borovets and Bansko are 2nd and 3rd best value for adults. Bansko moves up from 6th last year after a 2.8% drop in costs

Norway’s Norefjell is now 9th for adults, thanks to a 2.6% price drop

Swiss resorts are still the most expensive, with prices about double those of the cheapest places

How to get to Bardonecchia

Bardonecchia can easily be reached from Turin by motorway in only 50 minutes.

By train it is an international station for the TGV and is only 1 hour from Turin and 2 hours from Milan.

For international travellers or whoever prefers air travel it is only 1 hour away from Turin Caselle airport.

The resort is also easily accessible through France via the Col du Lauteret or through the Frejus tunnel

Ski area

Bardonecchia offers 100KM of slopes, 23 lifts and also has a snowpark sitting at 2200

In Colomion-Les Arnauds and Melezet ski areas, there are wide tracks through the woods with a dense web of slopes that start from 1330 m above sea level at Campo Smith and reach 2400 meters of altitude at the top of Vallon Cros for backcountry skiing.

5 minutes from the town center you can also reach, by (free) shuttle, the Jafferau area with its maximum peak of 2,800 meters with mostly 'above tree line' slopes.

The resort also sits close to the Vialattea network which includes Sestriere, Sauze d’Oulx, Sansicario, Cesana, Claviere, Oulx, Pragelato, and the French Montgenèvre

Bardonecchia overview

Towering peaks taller than 3,000 metres rise around Bardonecchia, but the village sits comfortably in a sunny valley.

It became a popular ski resort in the early 1900s due to its location, and it still is. The snowboard competitions of the 2006 Winter Olympics were held here.

You can have fun on the Olympic Slope, or throw yourself down one of the longest slopes that takes you from 2,800 metres to 1,300 metres, passing from the view of the surrounding peaks down to the dense forest.

Alternatively, there are no less than 12 trails for snowshoeing.

There are two ski areas to choose from, with a total 100 km of slopes:

Colomion-Les Arnauds-Melezet, which reaches 2,400 metres at Vallon Cros, and Jafferau, whose highest point reaches 2,700 metres at Testa del Ban.