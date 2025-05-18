The U-Boat surrender re-enactment at the BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th anniversary event at Ebrington Square in Londonderry Credit ©Lorcan Doherty

​Ebrington Square in Londonderry stepped 80 years back in time on Saturday with a special commemoration event to mark one of the most significant events in world history – the surrender of the Battle of the Atlantic.

​While the world has been reflecting this month on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the occasion – organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council – was marked locally by reflecting on the city’s role, and the moment when Londonderry made the headlines across the globe.

During World War Two, Londonderry and the River Foyle were of immense strategic importance and played a major role in the Battle of the Atlantic.

As the official war historian J W Blake in ‘Northern Ireland in the Second World War’ (1956) explained: ‘Londonderry held the key to victory in the Atlantic. It became our most westerly base for the repair, the working up and refuelling of destroyers, corvettes and frigates. By that critical spring [1943] when battle for the security of our Atlantic lifelines finally turned our way, Londonderry was the most important escort base in the north-western approaches.’

In recognition of Londonderry’s vital role for the Allies, it was decided that the River Foyle should be the location of the formal U-Boat surrender.

When the official surrender of the German U-boat fleet took place on May 15 1945, the Commander-in-Chief of Western Approaches, Admiral Max Horton, insisted that it took place at Lisahally in recognition of its pivotal significance during the Battle of the Atlantic.

In the pleasant sunshine on Saturday, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, joined the Swingtime Starlets at Ebrington along with living history actors to retell the story and give people a glimpse of 1945 Londonderry through the music and fashion from the day.

There was a whole host of family fun activities throughout the day and visitors had the opportunity to view artefacts from the Tower Museum’s World War II collection.

Reflecting on the day’s events, DUP Alderman Julie Middleton, said: “Great family atmosphere with things to see and do at Ebrington Square to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.