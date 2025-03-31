Chapter Chat: Sister Valerie’s in tune with stories of band life

Church Army evangelist Valerie Thom at the 2024 launch of the fourth volume of the Marching On series of booklets, hosted at the Royal Black Institution headquarters

​Church Army evangelist Valerie Thom is a tireless champion of the marching bands community in Northern Ireland and the driving force behind a series of booklets that recount the personal insights of members.

With a fifth volume of the Marching On booklets now in preparation, Sister Thom says: “There are plenty more stories to be told of band members’ experiences. Every person’s story deserves to be heard.”

The booklets are produced under the auspices of the Zacchaeus Outreach Project, with the Royal Black Institution funding the cost of printing.

A committed Christian, Sister Thom believes that faith and marching bands can walk hand in hand.

“Many people involved in bands are Christians, in the true meaning of the word,” she says.

“Contrary to opinion, a lot of tunes bands play on parades are hymns, and hymns can be sung to what would be considered loyalist tunes; for example, ‘What a Friend We Have in Jesus’ can be sung to the tune of ‘The Sash’.

“Many members are members of the loyal orders, and faith plays a large part in both those groups.”

Sister Thom’s café bus is a joint venture between the Church Army and the Church of Ireland Diocese of Armagh, attending parades to which it has been invited and reaching out with a Christian message “and a listening ear” to those in the bands fraternity.

She says: “When I'm on the bus, we are visited and supported by born-again Christians who are members of the marching band community.

“I think bands are still being judged, not by what they are, but by what the Press perceives them to be.”

Marching bands “have always been part” of Sister Thom’s life, with “my earliest memory of playing bands with my brother and sisters”.

At the age of 13 she joined the Star of Tyrone Accordion Band, learning to play the button-keyed accordion, and attending parades all over the country.

She says: “I think people are drawn to membership in bands for many reasons – for many, it is that the band membership has been part of their family for many generations; also, for the friendship and fellowship it offers, to learn a musical instrument, and to enjoy performing.”

Sister Thom believes band membership provides “discipline, freedom from technology, friendship, meeting new people, and having fun”.

“I believe that, for many, wearing a band uniform gives them pride, a sense of belonging, and an identity with their culture.”

She describes the band fraternity as “a very caring community, full of great musicians, teachers, and carers for the younger members of their bands”.

She adds: “One person told me, if it hadn't been for the bandmaster in his band at the time, he wouldn't have been there that day.

“He said the bandmaster had helped him through one of the most difficult periods of his life.”

Sister Thom says: “Over the last 12 years of running the Zacchaeus Outreach Project, I have personally experienced the love and care from members of the marching band community.

“One example is that I was preparing to speak at a meeting about my work, and a band was also playing at that event.

“I got a call from the conductor of the band asking me what my favourite hymn was, and they said they didn't play it. But at the meeting, this lady and her two sons stood up and played my favourite hymn.

“They had learnt it in two days, just for me. I was moved to tears.”

Sister Thom believes the Marching On booklets “are an important way of acknowledging what people do for the marching band community and how that community is part of a Protestant culture”.

She adds: “I think the best way to explain is to tell a story: Pride of the Birches were in Canada for the 12th of July celebrations in 2024 – their big drummer Jack Coffey had written his story in the last book.

“He just told me last week that, while on parade in Toronto, a man walked up to him and said, ‘Are you the person who wrote their story in that book’.