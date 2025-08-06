Bar manager whose alleged discussions about abducting and sexually abusing children shocked police must remain in custody

Belfast Magistrates' Court

​​A bar manager whose alleged discussions about abducting, drugging and sexually abusing children shocked PSNI detectives must remain in custody, a judge ruled today.

Robert John Parke, 33, was refused bail amid claims he encouraged others to molest young members of their own families and send recordings to him.

More than 1,000 illegal files were also discovered on devices seized from the Belfast man’s home, police said.

Parke, of Ardcarn Drive in the city, faces charges of possessing prohibited images of children, possessing and distributing indecent images of children, having extreme pornography and inciting another person to take an indecent image.

Police initially searched his home in February last year and confiscated a number of phones.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard that the scale of the alleged offending uncovered during the investigation was “shocking even to seasoned detectives”.

Examinations of the confiscated devices revealed in excess of 1,100 files, the majority of them depicting the most serious forms of sexual activity with children.

A detective claimed the phones contained conversations between Parke and others on the messaging app Telegram about grabbing, drugging and raping chidren.

“One other party alleges that he would do this to his one seven-year-old brother and young daughter, to which the defendant requests videos of this when it has been carried out,” the detective contended.

In some discussions Parke asked for illegal pornography to be shared and used phrases such as “baby” and “the younger the better”, according to the police case.

During further searches of the property at least a dozen empty boxes for smartphones were located.

Opposing bail, the detective alleged: “Not only is the defendant actively seeking images and videos of an indecent nature, he is inciting others to create first generation material and send them to him.”

District Judge Anne Marshall was told Parke was working as a bar manager at premises located in a busy shopping and dining area within east Belfast.

“There are no conditions… that would mitigate the risk posed by the defendant,” the detective added.

Defence counsel argued that the accused should be released based on delays in the investigation and the time he has now spent on remand.