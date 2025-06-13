Belfast loyalist Winston Irvine’s sentence referred to Court of Appeal

A sentence handed to leading Belfast loyalist Winston Irvine has been referred to the Court of Appeal. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025.

A sentence handed to leading Belfast loyalist Winston Irvine has been referred to the Court of Appeal .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irvine was sentenced to two-and-a-half years, with half to be served in jail, at Belfast Crown Court last month following an incident where firearms and ammunition were found in the boot of his car.

The 49-year-old avoided a statutory five-year sentence on several of the charges he faced after Judge Gordon Kerr KC ruled that there were "exceptional circumstances" in his case, namely Irvine's "work for peace and his charity work in the community".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) confirmed the referral has been lodged with the Court of Appeal .