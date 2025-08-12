Belfast man accused of beating ex-partner with plank of wood and brush shaft

Belfast Magistrates' Court

​​A Belfast man allegedly beat his ex-partner so severely with a plank of wood that her wounds were at risk of being infected by gangrene, a court heard today.

Darren Maxwell is also accused of breaking a brush shaft over the woman’s back after entering her home as she slept.

Details emerged as the 34-year-old defendant failed in a renewed bid to be released from custody.

Maxwell, of Victor Place, faces charges of burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, attempted grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and threats to kill.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were alerted after an ambulance crew treated the injured woman on March 16 this year.

She told officers she had been woken by Maxwell coming into her house in the Cambrai Street area of the city without permission five days previously.

He allegedly became irate when asked to leave, picking up a mop handle and brush shaft to launch an attack.

Referring to the woman’s account, an investigating detective said: “He hit her so hard they broke, causing extensive bruising to the injured party’s back.” At one point Maxwell told her that he was going to kill her, it was claimed.

During the alleged outburst he smashed cups and plates before following her into the bedroom and throwing her mobile phone against a wall.

“The injured party stated the defendant then lifted a plank of wood and struck her on the legs, body and head,” the detective said. “The plank caused an open wound on her leg that has since become infected.”

The woman had to spend a period of time in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries. “When she attended A&E they said the wound was so infected that it was going to go gangrene,” the detective disclosed.

Maxwell was subsequently arrested but claimed to be unaware how her injuries were caused, telling police he did not know if she had them the last time they saw each other.

Bail was opposed amid claims the incident represented a serious escalation in violence.

Defence barrister Garrett O’Kane argued Maxwell has now spent five months in custody.

He also told the court that previous allegations had ultimately never proceeded to prosecution.