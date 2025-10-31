Court told of mass brawl in Belfast city centre

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A woman allegedly kicked her friend repeatedly to his head after becoming upset at being called names in Belfast city centre, a court heard today.

Police claimed Chloe Gordon, 26, also attacked a second man while he lay on the ground during mass brawling on Royal Avenue.

Her lawyer said she had become caught up in an episode of “mob mentality” earlier this month.

Gordon, of Kilberry Park in Dunmurry, faces a charge of affray by using or threatening unlawful violence.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard she was identified on CCTV footage taking part in the fighting outside a coffee shop shortly before midday on October 3.

Gordon ran down the street to join in the clashes which lasted for around 15 minutes, it was alleged.

A PSNI officer said: “She was seen kicking the victim to the head approximately eight times whilst he was on the ground.”

Gordon then allegedly inflicted a similar blow to another unidentified man as he also lay on the pavement.

The defendant was said to have made admissions during interviews, telling police that she had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“She also stated that the victim called her a ‘slut’ and this upset her,” the police officer disclosed.

“She stated that she had not intentionally kicked him in the head, (but) just wanted to kick him anywhere for calling her names.”

Defence counsel Michael Boyd described Gordon as a vulnerable individual who has not shown any propensity for serious violence in the past.

“She appeared to be completely carried away by the mob mentality that descended," the barrister submitted.

District Judge Peter Magill granted bail but prohibited the accused from being in the city centre or contacting the named victim.

Asked if she knew him, Gordon replied: “He’s a friend.”

Judge Magill also ordered her not to leave the house if she is intoxicated.