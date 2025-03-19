Patrick McVeigh who was fatally shot in the Riverdale Park area of West Belfast in May 1972.

​​Four British Army veterans facing prosecution over shootings in Belfast more than 50 years ago may mount legal bids to halt the cases against them, a court heard today.

One of the accused, referred to as Soldier F, has been charged with the murder of Patrick McVeigh at the height of the Troubles.

He is further charged with the attempted murder of four other people during the same incident on May 13, 1972.

Three of his former military colleagues, identified only as Soldiers B, C and D, are also jointly charged with attempting to murder another two men in a separate incident a day earlier.

The defendants were part of an undercover Army unit known as the Military Reaction Force (MRF) which operated in Belfast at the time.

All four ex-servicemen were due to appear at the city’s Magistrates Court today for the first stage in the criminal proceedings.

But defence lawyers disclosed that they may attempt to have the cases halted before they reach trial.

Mark Mulholland KC, representing Soldier B, confirmed: “Consideration is being given to making an application to stay these proceedings given the delay, these (incidents) stem back to 1972.”

Members of the MRF used unmarked cars to patrol parts of Belfast before the unit was disbanded the following year.

Mr McVeigh, a father of six, was shot at the junction of Finaghy Road North and Riverdale Park South.

He had reportedly stopped to speak to those manning a civilian checkpoint when the gunfire began.

Four other men were shot and wounded in the incident.

The previous day’s shooting occurred at Slievegallion Drive in west Belfast.

Decisions were taken to charge the former soldiers after the Public Prosecution Service examined evidence gathered in a police investigation.

None of them were present as the cases came before the court for the first time.

Counsel for Soldiers C, D and F, Ian Turkington KC, requested a six week adjournment in order to examine the “voluminous” files prepared by the prosecution.

Defence representatives also set out their intention to object to hearsay evidence.

District Judge Steven Keown was told that any challenge to the prosecution going ahead will involve a request to justify the alleged delay.

Referring to Soldier B, Mr Mulholland added: “We will be submitting that there is simply an insufficiency of evidence in relation to one of the two counts against him.”

Adjourning proceedings until April 30, Mr Keown granted interim applications for the former soldiers to remain anonymous and be screened at any future court appearances.

The judge agreed to excuse the four defendants from attending on that date. ends

Following the hearing a solicitor for the McVeigh family described the start of the criminal proceedings as “a profoundly emotional day” for them.

Gary Duffy of KRW Law said: “This moment has been over 50 years in the making, and the journey to justice has been long and arduous.

“The McVeigh family has endured decades of pain, uncertainty, and a relentless pursuit of accountability for Patrick's tragic death.