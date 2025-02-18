Government challenge to application of Illegal Migrant Act in Northern Ireland put on hold

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

​The government’s appeal against a ruling that parts of the UK Illegal Migration Act are unlawful is to be stayed, a court in Belfast has ordered.

​Senior judges put the challenge on hold after being told new border laws to repeal the previous Conservative administration’s Rwanda plans will render the legal battle academic.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan confirmed: “The right course is to stay this matter given the imponderables that arise in this area.”

In May last year the High Court held that the act, brought in to stop illegal migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, should not apply in Northern Ireland.

A judge found provisions within the controversial legislation were incompatible with the post-Brexit Windsor Framework.

The verdict was reached in separate challenges by the NI Human Rights Commission and a 16-year-old Iranian boy who travelled to the UK alone in a bid to claim asylum.

Legal action was mounted amid claims the act could adversely affect tens of thousands of individuals annually by threatening their lives, dignity and liberty.

The Human Rights Commission argued that the Illegal Migration Act (IMA) breaches the UK’s domestic and international obligations under the Windsor Framework to ensure no reduction in rights, safeguards or equality of opportunity safeguarded by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The Iranian teenager, referred to as JR 295, is staying at a children’s home in Northern Ireland after arriving in the UK on a small boat last July.

His lawyers said he is “terrified” at the threat of being removed and sent back to Iran, claiming he would be killed or sent to prison.

Further concerns were raised that the IMA could give unaccompanied children in the asylum asylum system an incentive to run away in a bid to avoid removal once they turn 18, driving them into the arms of exploiters and traffickers.

A judge held that a section of the act which could lead to protection claims being declared inadmissible resulted in a “diminution of rights”.

Despite Labour coming into power since then, the home secretary maintained plans to challenge the ruling in a bid to determine the impact and scope of the Windsor Framework on asylum cases in Northern Ireland.

The challenge had been listed for a full hearing at the Court of Appeal next month.

But lawyers for both the Human Rights Commission and JR 295 argued that the case should be dismissed due to the government's new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

The legislation would boost police powers against people smugglers and repeal most of the Illegal Migration Act, which laid the legal groundwork for the Conservative plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

In the Court of Appeal today, counsel for the Human Rights Commission insisted there was no public interest in the case proceeding due to the imminent change in law.

“The bill has already been introduced before Parliament which renders this academic,” he submitted.

“This is one of the centrepieces of the Labour Party’s immigration policy. There can be no doubt that it will be enacted.”

Jude Bunting KC, representing JR 295, also maintained that the case should now be ended. “All of the statutory provisions which are at issue in this appeal are going to go,” Mr Bunting stressed.

Resisting calls for the appeal to be thrown out, counsel for the home secretary claimed there could be a wider effect on asylum and immigration control within the UK.

Tony McGleenan KC said: “I can’t think of a topic that has raised more challenging legal issues for these courts than the application of the Windsor Framework and the consequences that will apply where it overrides domestic legislation.

“These are some of the most ground-breaking and novel legal issues that these courts have grappled with in the last decade.”

However, the lady chief justice declared that the appeal is to be stayed and removed from its allocated hearing date.