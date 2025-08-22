Indecent images accused extradited after more than 10 years on the run

The PSNI brought the accused man back to Northern Ireland today.

A man who fled the country while awaiting trial for having more than 100 indecent images of children has been extradited to Northern Ireland after five years on the run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old man, who has not been named, is being brought back to the province from the Netherlands to finally face court.

He’s to stand trial on two outstanding cases, with police stating one involves 108 offences including possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children, and inciting the sexual assault of a child, while the other relates to 27 offences including possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences are alleged to have happened in the Lurgan area in 2014.The man skipped Crown Court bail in late 2020 and has been hunted for arrest ever since.

A police spokeswoman stated today completes the extradition proceedings by successfully returning him to Northern Ireland. He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court tomorrow (23rd).

Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “Today’s extradition demonstrates our continued and effective working with international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.