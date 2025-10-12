Judge rejects call for reporting restrictions in 'decoy' child sex case

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court

​A man in Co Antrim has been charged in connection with an alleged ‘decoy’ case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case against ​33-year-old Mark Mawhinney, of Steeple Road in the Kells area, has been adjourned until later in the autumn.

Mr Mawhinney is facing a criminal charge of attempting to have a ‘sexual communication with a child’ on June 30 of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecuting lawyer told an earlier court hearing that it is what is sometimes referred to as a ‘decoy’ case.

The decoy was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, according to the charge sheet that was placed before Ballymena Magistrates' Court late last week.

At Thursday's court hearing, a defence solicitor said that she has obtained the defendant's medical notes from his general practitioners’.

She said that Mr Mawhinney has a “learning disability”.

The solicitor also told the court: “I think that is something that's going to need to be explored in the context of this particular offence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence solicitor applied for a reporting restriction in the case.

She said to the judge presiding over the hearing: “This man does have a learning disability and I would submit that he should therefore be afforded the same rights effectively as a child appearing before the court until the full extent of disability is established.”

In reply, District Judge Alan White rejected the request.

Judge White told the court hearing: “I am not imposing reporting restrictions.”

The case has been adjourned until later in the year.