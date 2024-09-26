Kathryn Parton murder: Man accused of helping clear up evidence after woman was beaten to death is given bail

Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton.

​A man accused of helping clear up evidence after a woman was beaten to death at her home in east Belfast is to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Reece Oliver, 22, also allegedly transported the suspected killer of Kathryn Parton from the scene of the fatal attack.

Oliver, from Castleton Gardens in the city, was granted bail on a charge of assisting an offender. Mr Justice Kinney said: “I am satisfied that stringent conditions would sufficiently mitigate the risk (of interfering with the investigation).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Parton’s body was found in the blood-stained bedroom of the house at Madrid Street on May 15. Post-mortem examinations established the 34-year-old victim, known as Kat, died from haemorrhaging, lacerations to the scalp and nasal fractures following a sustained assault to the head which involved no weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe she had been attacked on May 9 but lay undiscovered until her father went to check on her wellbeing six days later.

Jamie Love, 23, who was in a relationship with the victim and lived at the Madrid Street address, has been charged with her murder based on CCTV and witness evidence.

Prosecutors claim Oliver collected Love’s mother Suzanne and drove her to Ms Parton’s home on the night she is believed to have been killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty minutes later the three defendants were seen on footage leaving the house again with belongings and a dog.

Jamie Love and Oliver then spent the next two nights at B&Bs in Strabane and Portaferry. Suzanne Love, 43, from Isoline Street in Belfast, allegedly booked and paid for those accommodations.

Previous courts heard Oliver told police Jamie Love had asked for his help in packing up and moving out. He denied going upstairs or seeing Ms Parton at any stage while in her home, adding that he thought the sound of crying could have come from a television.

According to Oliver’s account, the two men drove to the north coast and slept in his car before Ms Love transferred money to cover their B&B stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bail was opposed amid claims he played a role in removing Jamie Love from the scene of the murder and cleared up evidence, fuelling concerns that he could obstruct the course of justice.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan stressed Oliver denies the charge and has no criminal history.

Mr Mullan argued that his client should not be held in custody because he is a vulnerable individual diagnosed with ADHD and autism.

The court was told Oliver’s uncle has agreed to lodge the deeds of his house as a surety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granting bail for the accused to live under curfew at that address in north Belfast, Mr Justice Kinney banned him from the east of the city.