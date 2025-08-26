Londonderry man charged with driving offenses after Glasgow Rangers’ “dismal performance”

The case was heard at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court

Londonderry Magistrates’ Court has heard allegations that after watching Glasgow Rangers’ “dismal performance” a fan who had been drinking got into his vehicle and committed a series of offences including dangerous driving on the Glenshane Road.

​Scott Graham, 42, whose address was given as Archerhill Gardens in Glasgow, faced a total of eight charges including driving while unfit, dangerous driving, disorderly behaviour, possessing a knife and obstructing police on August 20. ​

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court was told that around 4am police received a report of a male driver on the Glenshane Road “weaving in and out of lanes” and believed to be under the influence. The car then cut in front of the reporting person and “slammed on the brakes”.

Graham was then alleged to have pulled into a layby and pulled out trying to sideswipe the vehicle.

He then allegedly pulled in front on several more occasions and slammed on his brakes forcing the other vehicle to emergency brake.

Graham was then alleged to have reversed towards the car in an attempt to ram them.

Then the court was told that at 5.10am a driver reported a similar car had passed him on the Glenshane Road “very closely”, with the driver passing within six inches of the vehicle. He then allegedly slammed on the brakes forcing the other driver to have to brake sharply.

​The court heard claims that Graham then drove along the hard shoulder, matching the other driver's speed before attempting to sideswipe him. The driver then said Graham approached him at speed and undertook him before allegedly sideswiping the passenger side.

Graham was then said to have stopped and after this he allegedly approached the other driver with a hammer in hand and chased him for some 300 yards.

Shortly after 6am the same driver saw the vehicle in Tobermore and alerted police to the location.

Police arrived and Graham was, the court was told, “unsteady and extremely agitated”, and when police approached he allegedly became “verbally abusive and non-compliant”.

He allegedly told police “I will get you shot you black b******s” and it was claimed he told police at the scene that he would “spit in your face”.

​A search of the vehicle uncovered a hammer, a knife and an empty whisky bottle, police said.

An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 56mgs and bail was opposed due to the fact police believed Graham was “a danger to all road users”.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client had been residing in Manorcunningham in Donegal for a period.

He said that after watching the Rangers match he had got into his vehicle and driven for no reason.

The solicitor said Graham was “remorseful” and realised a lot of people had been placed in jeopardy.

Deputy District Judge John Connolly said there was a risk of reoffending and refused bail.