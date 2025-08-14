The man was extradited to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria

A 77-year-old man who was extradited from Bulgaria to Northern Ireland on sex abuse charges was today further remanded in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Wilson, whose address was listed as no fixed abode, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison.

He is facing 18 charges, including rapes and indecent assault in the 1970s and 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the defendant first appeared at court in July, a defence lawyer said the defendant had been in Bulgaria for 19 years.

He was arrested in Bulgaria on June 10, 2025.

At court today, a prosecutor said the case will be going to the Crown Court

The case was adjourned to September 11.

In a media release last month the PSNI said: “In this case we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and authorities in Bulgaria to locate, arrest and extradite this suspect.

"Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad