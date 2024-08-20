Philippa Reynolds

​A man convicted of the manslaughter of a PSNI officer who had been unlawfully at large has been extradited back to Northern Ireland.

Shane Frane, 36, was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds following a road traffic crash in February 2013 in the Waterside area of Londonderry .

In January this year he breached the conditions of his temporary prison release by absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service. He was arrested a month later in the Republic of Ireland .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extradition proceedings were then commenced. Those concluded on Tuesday when he was returned to Northern Ireland ahead of a scheduled hearing at Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

A statement from the PSNI's International Policing Unit said: "Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland .

"In this particular case, we appreciate the continued and effective assistance of An Garda Siochana in arresting and returning Frane, who was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds .

"We will continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate those who abscond the justice system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland ."

Ms Reynolds, 27, was a passenger in a police vehicle which was hit by a stolen car driven by Frane in 2013.

Frane, originally from Limerick, pleaded guilty to eight offences including manslaughter, causing her death by driving without a licence or insurance, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to remain at the scene and report an accident.

The officer was the back-seat passenger in an unmarked police car that was hit by the stolen 4x4 vehicle that had been travelling at up to 80mph.