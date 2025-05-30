Man extradited from Irish Republic by police investigating Belfast rape

The 35-year-old man was arrested in the Republic of Ireland

A man has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland by detectives investigating a rape in Belfast in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old man was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on April 9 after an extradition warrant was issued, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The extradition proceedings were completed on Friday with his return to Northern Ireland .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man, who has not been named, is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

Police said he was subject to an investigation by the PSNI's rape crime unit in relation to an alleged incident in Belfast in October 2023 .

They said the man did not answer court bail in June 2024 .

"We continue to work with closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and return persons sought for extradition," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today's extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We appreciate the support of our partners in locating and returning this man to Northern Ireland .