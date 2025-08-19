Man facing manslaughter charge after death of pensioner in Antrim

Tony Miskimmon

​A 21-year-old man charged with manslaughter following the death of a pensioner in Antrim town has had his case sent to the Crown Court.

Marcus Fleming, with an address listed as Cedarmount in Antrim, is charged in relation to the death of 74-year-old Tony Miskimmon who died four days after an incident last November.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Police had said that shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday November 2, Mr Miskimmon was approached in the Station Road area of Antrim by a male and female and was punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

Mr Miskimmon was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries. He passed away on November 6.

Fleming is also charged with causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle on November 2 and criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 3.